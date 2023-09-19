Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton County Health Dept. inspections

by Staff Reports | September 19, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 8 -- Pea Ridge Football Concession, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge High School, 1925 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Junior High School, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Print Headline: Benton County Health Dept. inspections

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Mello 70 Stingray shows off; Pea Ridge man wins 3rd in car show
by Susan Holland
Community service hours required for PRHS graduates
by Annette Beard
RECIPE: Chicken Spaghetti
by Staff Reports
Teachers honored for service
by Staff Reports
FFA does well at Pullet Chain Show
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT