Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 8 -- Pea Ridge Football Concession, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge High School, 1925 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Junior High School, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge