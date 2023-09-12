Two home businesses approved

All requests presented to the Pea Ridge Planning Commission were approved in the regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

New Planning Commission member Juan Arriola was present, as were members Michael Wilhelm, Al Fowler, Dr. Karen Sherman, Chris and Carolyne Wendel. Greg Pickens was absent.

City planning director Jessica Grady told planners she has been working on a request about a drive-through window access for a proposed Daylight Donut business in town.

During a public hearing for two home occupation requests, there were no public comments offered.

Planners approved a request from Matthew Griffin, 2573 Peck Rd., to open a shaved ice business in his home. He said his home is only for administrative work and no business with the public or clients will be conducted there. He said it is a mobile business.

Also approved was a request from Travis Bradshaw, 2283 John Montgomery Circle, for a garage door business. He told planners he will not store items there nor have customers at his house.

The brief meeting was adjourned at 6:10 p.m. and planners then discussed several items during work session, but took no action on anything discussed.