Sheets retires from Street Dept.

Tom Sheets has worked for the city Street Department for 15 years.

He was honored with a luncheon and a plaque Wednesday, his last day of work.

Former Street Department superintendent Larry Walker attended the luncheon, as did Street Department employees, Mayor Nathan See (also a former Street Department superintendent) and current superintendent Monte Keene.

Sheets said there have been "a lot of changes" over the previous 15 years, including more paved roads, more equipment and more employees in addition to more residents of the city.

There were four employees when Sheets was hired 15 years ago.

"He was the best guy to work with you could ever ask for," Majors said.

"If Tom was working on something, you know it was going to get done right," See said.

Sheets and his wife Julie has bought land in Exeter, Mo., plan to settle down and enjoy retirement, they said.

"We are thankful for the dedication that he gave to the city during his time here, but we wish him the best. He will be missed!" See said.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Tom Sheets was celebrated with lunch, gifts and a plaque for serving for 15 years in the city Street Department. Street Department superintendent Monte Keene presented the plaque to him. Sheets worked his last day last week.


