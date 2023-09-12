Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 37

Thursday, Sept. 12, 1973

Pea Ridge School teachers will be honored at a teacher appreciation barbecue Monday in the school cafeteria, said Carl Baggett president of the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the event.

The historic Pea Ridge United Methodist Church is being torn down to make way for the erection of a new sanctuary. The building was constructed in 1907. There were 80 people in the last service in the building.

Fire Chief Harold D. Hurd and Charles Patranella of Billy Western Productions discussed an Ernest Tubb appearance in Pea Ridge. The Fire Department will share in the proceeds from the event.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 37

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1983

Final approval of the plat for the Ridgemore Estates was voted by the Pea Ridge City Council Thursday by only after debate, an action to put it off and reconsideration of that action.

Pea Ridge is advertising this week for candidates for alderman for Ward 1, Position 2, to succeed Dick VanLaningham, who resigned due to health considerations earlier this year.

Nearly 300 parents, teachers, grandparents and students crowded into the Pea Ridge Elementary School cafeteria for the annual PTA open house. With a new superintendent, new principals at both the high school and elementary school, a new coach and a number of new teachers, the 1983-1984 school year is expected to bring innovations in and out of the classroom, so there is wide community interest.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 37

Thursday, Sept. 16, 1993

The majority of students entering kindergarten in Pea Ridge Elementary School are less prepared to learn than students at the national average, according to elementary principal Mike Mason.

Most people have a few baseball caps around the house. Don Henson of Pea Ridge has 356 -- all different -- and wants more.

At last night's Pea Ridge School Board meeting, Coca-Cola won. The School Board members approved a seven-year agreement allowing Coca-Cola to furnish all concession beverages to the school. In exchange, Coca-cola will provide new lighted scoreboards for the gymnasium.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 37

Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2003

Pea Ridge School District patrons head to the polls Tuesday Sept. 16 to vote on two issues -- a restructuring of the bonded indebtedness and who will hold position 3 on the board. Lonnie Barnett is seeking re-election; Dianna Wallace is challenging.

The Pea Ridge City Council will again be considering ambulance service write-offs at its meeting.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Pea Ridge Planning Commission members denied a request for horses and tabled a request for a mobile home.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 37

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013

The request for a retail liquor store -- Hilltop Liquor -- has again come before the state Alcohol Beverage Control board.

The outdoors mantra "leave no trace" applies to the world of hunting when brothers Levi and Clayton Brown step into the woods in deer season.

City planners and department heads met with Keith Moore, project manager, and Greg Stellmon, architect with Harrison-French, both representing Walmart for the Neighborhood Market project at a technical review meeting Thursday.

Six more classrooms are scheduled to be built this fall at Pea Ridge Middle School.