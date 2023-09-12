Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Sept. 18

Breakfast K-12: French toast with syrup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, variety of milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Cheese stick, graham cracker, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Hot ham & cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Hot ham & cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, celery sticks, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 5-6: Hot ham & cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, celery sticks, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 7-12: Popcorn chicken, garden salad w/croutons, sweet potato fries, frozen fruit cup or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, variety of milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch K-4: Frito pie with cheese, spinach salad, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, variety milk

Lunch Pre-K: Frito pie with cheese, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Frito pie with cheese, spinach salad, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 7-12: Nachos with ground beef & cheese, pinto beans, seasoned corn, graham crackers, diced cranberries or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Breakfast K-12: Whole-grain blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, variety of milk

Pre-K: Whole-grain blueberry muffin apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, whole-grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 5-6: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 7-12: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Thursday, Sept. 21

Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles with syrup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, variety of milk

Pre-K: Mini waffles, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, egg roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 5-6: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, egg roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken nuggets, broccoli & cheese, cherry tomatoes, garlic bread stick, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Friday, Sept. 22

Breakfast K-12: Sausage biscuit with jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, variety of milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Sausage biscuit, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken sandwich, tator tots, ice cream cup, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, ice cream cup, diced pears or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 5-6: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, ice cream cup, diced pears or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, ice cream cup, diced pears or fresh fruit, variety of milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.