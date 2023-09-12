Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Wednesday, July 12

9:41 a.m. Police received notice from the Arkanas Department of Community Corrections about a resident of Pea Ridge who is a registered sex offender accessing YouTube on his phone. Police investigated and it was determined he had not used social media against the law.

Thursday, July 20

4:55 pm. A resident of Park Circle reported receiving harrassment/threats via cell phone texts including requests for nude photographs. There was no other information.

Tuesday, July 25

8:14 a.m. Police were dispatched to the White Oak gas station in reference to a fake $100 bill. As a result of the investigation, police confiscated the counterfeit bill.

Monday, July 31

6:23 p.m. Police responded to a report of a suspicious cirumstance at the Taco Bell. As a result of the investigation, police confiscated evidence that appeared to be drug paraphernalia. Alexis Reid, 22, Pea Ridge, was cited in connection with possesssion of a controlled substance and procession of drug paraphernalia.