Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer
Kasey Goldberg, No. 1, hits the ball. Hailee Willey, No. 4, watches and prepares to react. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Volleyball scores were not available at press time.
Kayla Madsen, No. 23, keeps her eye on the ball as she returns it. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Lady Blackhawk Kasey Goldberg, No. 1, returns the volley as Laney Heckman, No. 15, stands ready to assist. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Laney Heckman, Lady Blackhawk No. 15, returns the volley. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier, No. 22, prepares to hit the ball as team mates Addie Elrod, No. 9, and Kourtney Kougl, No. 13, watch from the bench.
Kasey Goldberg, Lady Blackhawk No. 1, hits the ball back over the net. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Lady Hawk Kayla Madsen, No. 23, hits the ball over the net. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Lady Hawk Kayla Madsen, No. 23, leaps to hit the volleyball. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Lady Blackhawk No. 25 Kayleigh Mathis returns the volleyball.
Lady Blackhawk Trinity Fox, No. 3, prepares to return the volleyball as Kayleigh Mathis, No. 25, stands ready when the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Lady Hawk Addie Elrod, No. 9, prepares to return the ball.
Print Headline: Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry
