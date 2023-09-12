Manage Subscription
Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry

by Randy Moll | September 12, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Kasey Goldberg, No. 1, hits the ball. Hailee Willey, No. 4, watches and prepares to react. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Volleyball scores were not available at press time.

photo Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Kayla Madsen, No. 23, keeps her eye on the ball as she returns it. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
photo Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Lady Blackhawk Kasey Goldberg, No. 1, returns the volley as Laney Heckman, No. 15, stands ready to assist. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
photo Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Laney Heckman, Lady Blackhawk No. 15, returns the volley. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
photo Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier, No. 22, prepares to hit the ball as team mates Addie Elrod, No. 9, and Kourtney Kougl, No. 13, watch from the bench.
photo Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Kasey Goldberg, Lady Blackhawk No. 1, hits the ball back over the net. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
photo Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Lady Hawk Kayla Madsen, No. 23, hits the ball over the net. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
photo Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Lady Hawk Kayla Madsen, No. 23, leaps to hit the volleyball. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
photo Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Lady Blackhawk No. 25 Kayleigh Mathis returns the volleyball.
photo Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Lady Blackhawk Trinity Fox, No. 3, prepares to return the volleyball as Kayleigh Mathis, No. 25, stands ready when the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
photo Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Lady Hawk Addie Elrod, No. 9, prepares to return the ball.

