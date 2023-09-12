Manage Subscription
Hawgs supporting the Hawks

by Annette Beard | September 12, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Former Razorbacks and team mates of Brey Cook, Blackhawk head football coach, were on the sidelines Friday night when the Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Huntsville Eagles. "Show some support," said Davyon McKinney. Joining him were Jeremy Sprinkle, Alan Turner and Sebastian Tretola.

Former Razorbacks and team mates of Brey Cook, Blackhawk head football coach, were on the sidelines Friday night when the Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Huntsville Eagles. "Show some support," said Davyon McKinney. Joining him were Jeremy Sprinkle, Alan Turner and Sebastian Tretola.

