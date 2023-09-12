Former Razorbacks and team mates of Brey Cook, Blackhawk head football coach, were on the sidelines Friday night when the Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Huntsville Eagles. "Show some support," said Davyon McKinney. Joining him were Jeremy Sprinkle, Alan Turner and Sebastian Tretola.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hawgs supporting the Hawksby Annette Beard | September 12, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Former Razorbacks and team mates of Brey Cook, Blackhawk head football coach, were on the sidelines Friday night when the Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Huntsville Eagles. "Show some support," said Davyon McKinney. Joining him were Jeremy Sprinkle, Alan Turner and Sebastian Tretola.
Print Headline: Hawgs supporting the Hawks
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT