Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hawaiian theme blossoms in Pea Ridge

by Annette Beard | September 12, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The theme Friday night was Hawaiian and colorful floral shirts were worn by student fans, cheerleaders and many more Blackhawk fans for the Blackhawk vs. Eagle football game.

The theme Friday night was Hawaiian and colorful floral shirts were worn by student fans, cheerleaders and many more Blackhawk fans for the Blackhawk vs. Eagle football game Sept. 8, 2023.

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The theme Friday night was Hawaiian and colorful floral shirts were worn by student fans, cheerleaders and many more Blackhawk fans for the Blackhawk vs. Eagle football game.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The theme Friday night was Hawaiian and colorful floral shirts were worn by student fans, cheerleaders and many more Blackhawk fans for the Blackhawk vs. Eagle football game.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The theme Friday night was Hawaiian and colorful floral shirts were worn by student fans, cheerleaders and many more Blackhawk fans for the Blackhawk vs. Eagle football game.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The theme Friday night was Hawaiian and colorful floral shirts were worn by student fans, cheerleaders and many more Blackhawk fans for the Blackhawk vs. Eagle football game.

Print Headline: Hawaiian theme blossoms in Pea Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Sheets retires from Street Dept.
by Annette Beard
City Council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023
by Annette Beard
Benton County Health Dept. inspections
by Staff Reports
Fire Department gets inspection truck
by Annette Beard
Two home businesses approved
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT