Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh Strawberry Iced Tea Recipe from the Kitchen of Diana Smith

by Staff Reports | September 12, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

Fresh Strawberry Iced Tea

Recipe from the Kitchen of Diana Smith

Recipes to Remember

6 c. water

3/4 c. granulated sugar

1/2 c. lemon juice

1/4 c. instant tea

1 pt. fresh strawberries, cut in halves

Mix strawberries and sugar in bow. Let stand 10 minutes.

Mix water and lemon juice in two quart pitcher. Stir in tea.

Add strawberry mixture. Stir well. Add ice cubes and serve icy cold.

Variation: Substitute fresh peach slices or fresh pineapple chunks instead of strawberries.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].

Print Headline: Fresh Strawberry Iced Tea Recipe from the Kitchen of Diana Smith

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Sheets retires from Street Dept.
by Annette Beard
City Council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023
by Annette Beard
Benton County Health Dept. inspections
by Staff Reports
Fire Department gets inspection truck
by Annette Beard
Two home businesses approved
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT