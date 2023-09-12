Fresh Strawberry Iced Tea

Recipe from the Kitchen of Diana Smith

Recipes to Remember

6 c. water

3/4 c. granulated sugar

1/2 c. lemon juice

1/4 c. instant tea

1 pt. fresh strawberries, cut in halves

Mix strawberries and sugar in bow. Let stand 10 minutes.

Mix water and lemon juice in two quart pitcher. Stir in tea.

Add strawberry mixture. Stir well. Add ice cubes and serve icy cold.

Variation: Substitute fresh peach slices or fresh pineapple chunks instead of strawberries.

