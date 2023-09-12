Enhancing safe routes to school

Reno Rios and John King, employees with Creative Design Concepts, Time Striping, installed new cross walk lights on It'll Do Road Monday morning. Street Department superintendent Monte Keene said the solar-powered lights alert drivers to pedestrians crossing the street when activated. "This is just going to be a thing we're putting in for the safety for pedestrians and creating the connectivity from subdivision to subdivision," Mayor Nathan See said. "We're going to see more and more of these as we grow; we're promoting trail connectivity. People need to know that the pedestrian has the right of way."
Enhancing safe routes to schoolby Annette Beard | September 12, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.
