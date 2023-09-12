Hundreds of grandparents joined their grandchildren at Pea Ridge Primary School Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, for a "Donuts with someone grand" celebration. The event was held the day after Grandparents Day.
Donuts with someone ‘Grand’!by Annette Beard | September 12, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.
