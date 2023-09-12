Manage Subscription
Community events

by Staff Reports | September 12, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

Pickin' on the Porch

Pickin' on the Porch is slated to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Pea Ridge Historical Museum. Odds and Ends will perform.

Members of the Pea Ridge Historical Society are hosting the community event and invite anyone interested to attend and musicians to contact them to participate.

Plans are for musicians to play on Saturday afternoons.

"Come and hear different types of music including country, gospel, blue grass," society president Mary Durand said, adding that she hopes to announce the names of groups and individuals expected to perform within the week.

Dates include Saturday, Sept. 16; Saturday, Sept. 23; Saturday, Sept. 30; and Saturday, Oct. 7.

Anyone interested in performing is invited to call Durand at 479-586-5574.

More formation will be forthcoming in the days and weeks leading up to the first Pickin' on the Porch! Please plan to attend as a performer or a listener!!!

Ham & Bean dinner & pie auction

The Pea Ridge School Alumni are hosting a Ham and Bean Dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the cafeteria at the Middle School. The pie auction begins at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 years of age and free for children 4 and younger. All proceeds benefit scholarships for PRHS graduating seniors.

Fall Festival

The NEBCO Fire-EMS Fall Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. It is held at NEBCO Station 1, 14639 S. Wimpy Jones Road. There will be a barbecue rib dinner, music, games, raffle, vendors, hayrides, kids corner, turkey shoot, Daisy BB gun range, buy-it-now, silent auction and gun raffle.

Print Headline: Community events

