Community Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 13

9-10:30 a.m. Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection brunch, Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.; speaker is Jana Vick on "Anchor in a Storm." For reservations, call 479-366-7562.

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Sept. 14

2 p.m. Bingo, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

6 p.m. Pea Ridge Lions Club, Pea Ridge Historical Building, N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 16

1-4 p.m. Pickin' on the Porch, music and fellowship, Pea Ridge Historical Musuem, 1507 N. Curtis Ave.

5-6:30 p.m. PRHS Alumni Ham & Bean dinner and Pie Auction, Pea Ridge Middle School cafeteria; Serving 5-6:30 p.m.; pie auction at 5:45 p.m.; Cost $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12; free for children 4 and younger.

Monday, Sept. 18

10:30 a.m. Homeschool Hangout, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

6 p.m. Cooking class, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 21

5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.