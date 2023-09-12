City Council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023

There are several items of business on the Tuesday, Sept. 19, agenda for the Pea Ridge City Council.

There will not be a work session the preceding week.

Agenda items include an asset dedication from Today's Bank, an ordinance regulating parades within the city, a discussion by Fire Chief Clint Bowen concerning enforcement of 2021 Fire Code pursuant to Ordinance 480, ULI grant for green and open spaces, a resolution on ad valorem taxes and a discussion about the possibility of a fair in 2024.

City Council meets in the council room at City Hall, Weston Street. The meeting is open to the public.