Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

City Council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023

by Annette Beard | September 12, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

There are several items of business on the Tuesday, Sept. 19, agenda for the Pea Ridge City Council.

There will not be a work session the preceding week.

Agenda items include an asset dedication from Today's Bank, an ordinance regulating parades within the city, a discussion by Fire Chief Clint Bowen concerning enforcement of 2021 Fire Code pursuant to Ordinance 480, ULI grant for green and open spaces, a resolution on ad valorem taxes and a discussion about the possibility of a fair in 2024.

City Council meets in the council room at City Hall, Weston Street. The meeting is open to the public.

Print Headline: Council to meet Tuesday, Sept. 19

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Sheets retires from Street Dept.
by Annette Beard
City Council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023
by Annette Beard
Benton County Health Dept. inspections
by Staff Reports
Fire Department gets inspection truck
by Annette Beard
Two home businesses approved
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT