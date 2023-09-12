Blackhawks pluck the Eagles

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Huntsvville Eagles Friday night in the second home game in two weeks. The final score was 46 to 8.

Head coach Brey Cook said he's proud of the team.

"The first half of that game, we were sloppy ... that's what's going to stick with us coaches. We have so much room to improve and so many things to work on that are right there on film that we can fix," Cook said Friday night.

"I'm very, very proud of our kids to come to the locker room at half time, realize that we are not playing good football, come back out and respond," he said. "That's the biggest thing we've been talking about all season -- the down followed by the up.

"Caden Thompson had a couple huge hits, a couple of great catches, looked great out there," Cook said. "He's the one that comes to mind right now."

"I've learned that we're a talented football team and our kids are starting to figure that out."

"And, what that means for us is that we still have to focus and play like we're not full of talent. We have to play with effort. We have to play clean because we can not come out here and just think we're going to win ball games," he said.

Games statistics were:

Passing:

Gavin Dixon: 11-13 for 235 yards and 1 TD (long of 51)

1st half^6-8 for 124 yards

2nd half^5-5 for 111 yards and 1 TD

TOTAL^11-13 for 235 yards and 1 TD

TEAM TOTAL PASSING^11-13 for 235 yards and 1 TD

Rushing:

Seth Foster: 14 carries for 167 yards and 2 TD (long of 36)

Gavin Dixon: 7 carries for 38 yards and 2 TD (long of 16)

Garrett Foltz: 3 carries for 26 yards and 1 TD (long of 15)

Waylon Fletcher: 1 carry for 17 yards

TEAM^2 for -26

TEAM RUSHING TOTAL^27 carries for 222 yards and 5 TDs

Receiving:

Waylon Fletcher: 4 receptions for 64 yards and 1 TD (long of 30)

Ayden Dickerson: n/a

Braydon Wright: 3 catches for 78 yards (long of 46)

Seth Foster: 2 catches for 60 yards (long of 51)

Landon Ayala: 2 catches for 33 yards (long of 20)

TEAM RECEIVING TOTAL^11 catches for 235 yards and 1 TD (long of 51)

TOTAL OFFENSE^40 plays for 457 yards and 6 TD's

Penalties:

Huntsville^7 penalties for 62 yards

Pea Ridge^11 penalties for 100 yards

Special Teams:

Kick returns

Landon Ayala: n/a

Punt Returns

Mason Wolfenden: 1 return for 10 yards

Kicking:

XP:

Brenna Walker: 0-2

Damian Trejo: n/a

FG:

Damian Trejo: 1-1 (32 yards)

Punting:

Austin James: 1 punt for 71 yards

Kickoffs:

Damian Trejo: 9 kickoffs for 377 yards and 4 touchbacks

Scoring plays

Pea Ridge: Garrett Foltz 9-yard rush with 9:19 left in 1st quarter. XP no good. 0-6

Pea Ridge: Gavin Dixon 16-yard rush with 3:05 left in 1st quarter. 2pc rush by Foster good. 0-14

Huntsville: 21-yard run No. 2 Isaiah Hill with 10:43 left in 2nd quarter. 2pc good. 8-14

Pea Ridge: 32-yard FG by Damien Trejo with 7:55 left in 2nd quarter. 8-17

Pea Ridge: 3-yard run by Gavin Dixon with 8:50 left in 2nd quarter. 2pc good. 8-25

Pea Ridge: 28-yard run by Seth Foster with 4:03 left in 3rd quarter. XP no good. 8-31

Pea Ridge: 2-yard run by Seth Foster with 2:57 left in 3rd quarter. 2pc good. 8-39

Pea Ridge: 30-yard reception by Waylon Fletcher with 11:54 left in 4th quarter. XP good. 8-46

Mason Wolfenden: INT

Aaron Burhus: INT

FINAL SCORE:

Pea Ridge^46

Huntsville^8

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted and defeated the Huntsville Eagles Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



