Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton County Jail

by Staff Reports | September 12, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

1:05 a.m. Sydney Lenora Pizzi, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault family or household member

1:42 p.m. Lindsay Jane Cox, 32, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, breaking or entering; criminal trespass

10:35 p.m. Chad Scott Feast, 37, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Wednesday, Sept. 6

11:43 p.m. Stephen McKee, 44, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; driving left of center;

Thursday, Sept. 7

6:32 p.m. Emmanuel Zacarias, 45, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, obstructing governmental operations

Monday, Sept. 11

5:34 a.m. Coley Linn, 36, Avoca, by BCSO, third-degree domestica battering

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Sheets retires from Street Dept.
by Annette Beard
City Council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023
by Annette Beard
Benton County Health Dept. inspections
by Staff Reports
Fire Department gets inspection truck
by Annette Beard
Two home businesses approved
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT