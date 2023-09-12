Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Sept. 5
1:05 a.m. Sydney Lenora Pizzi, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault family or household member
1:42 p.m. Lindsay Jane Cox, 32, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, breaking or entering; criminal trespass
10:35 p.m. Chad Scott Feast, 37, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act
Wednesday, Sept. 6
11:43 p.m. Stephen McKee, 44, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; driving left of center;
Thursday, Sept. 7
6:32 p.m. Emmanuel Zacarias, 45, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, obstructing governmental operations
Monday, Sept. 11
5:34 a.m. Coley Linn, 36, Avoca, by BCSO, third-degree domestica battering