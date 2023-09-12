Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Sept. 5

1:05 a.m. Sydney Lenora Pizzi, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault family or household member

1:42 p.m. Lindsay Jane Cox, 32, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, breaking or entering; criminal trespass

10:35 p.m. Chad Scott Feast, 37, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Wednesday, Sept. 6

11:43 p.m. Stephen McKee, 44, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; driving left of center;

Thursday, Sept. 7

6:32 p.m. Emmanuel Zacarias, 45, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, obstructing governmental operations

Monday, Sept. 11

5:34 a.m. Coley Linn, 36, Avoca, by BCSO, third-degree domestica battering