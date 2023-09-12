Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

Aug. 28

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Flies in the facility and live roaches on the sticky traps. The back door was open upon arrival for inspection.

Lil Hawks Children's Academy

912 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The toddler 1 room had no paper towels at the handwashing sink. Spray bottles in two classrooms at 0 ppm chlorine.

Pea Ridge Intermediate School

1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The inside freezer and outside commodity freezer had ice dripping on to boxes of food.