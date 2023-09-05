Volleyball hosts Gravette

Pea Ridge
The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions Thursday, Aug. 31.
The Gravette girls won the match 3-0. Game stats were not yet available to Pea Ridge TIMES at press deadline.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Kayleigh Mathis, No. 25, prepares to return the volley Thursday when the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk Kayleigh Mathis, No. 25, returned the ball when the Blackhawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions Thursday, Aug. 31. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Lady Blackhawk Kayla Madsen, No. 23, reaches up to return the volleyball Thursday, Aug. 31, when the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions. The Hawks are coached by Jonna Lawver. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Hailee Willey, No. 4, reaches up to return the volley as team mates Leah Telgemeier and Laney Heckman prepare to assist Thursday, Aug. 31, in the battle against the Gravette Lady Lions. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks reacted to a good play Thursday, Aug. 31. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier served Thursday, Aug. 31, in the games against the Gravette Lady Lions. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Lady Blackhawk Kayleigh Mathis served when the Hawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions Thursday, Aug. 31. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.