Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Volleyball hosts Gravette

by Staff Reports | Today at 10:30 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk Kasey Goldberg, No. 1, returned the ball as team mate Laney Heckman, No. 15, is ready to assist. The Hawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions Thursday, Aug. 31. Coach Jonna Lawver watched from the sidelines. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Pea Ridge

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Gravette girls won the match 3-0. Game stats were not yet available to Pea Ridge TIMES at press deadline.

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Kayleigh Mathis, No. 25, prepares to return the volley Thursday when the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk Kayleigh Mathis, No. 25, returned the ball when the Blackhawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions Thursday, Aug. 31. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk Kayla Madsen, No. 23, reaches up to return the volleyball Thursday, Aug. 31, when the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions. The Hawks are coached by Jonna Lawver. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Hailee Willey, No. 4, reaches up to return the volley as team mates Leah Telgemeier and Laney Heckman prepare to assist Thursday, Aug. 31, in the battle against the Gravette Lady Lions. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks reacted to a good play Thursday, Aug. 31. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier served Thursday, Aug. 31, in the games against the Gravette Lady Lions. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk Kayleigh Mathis served when the Hawks hosted the Gravette Lady Lions Thursday, Aug. 31. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Print Headline: Volleyball hosts Gravette

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

See is intentional about alternative means of transportation
by Annette Beard
Sidewalks, water fountains planned around town
by Annette Beard
School Board members educated by staff
by Annette Beard
RECIPE: Simple Italian Pasta Salad
by Staff Reports
Obituaries for the Sept. 6, 2023, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT