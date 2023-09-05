SROs give to children

When members of the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 88 learned that Heart & Sole, a Pea Ridge non-profit benefiting Pea Ridge children in need of shoes, needed to fulfill requests for more 200 pairs of new shoes this year, FOP members jumped at the opportunity to help.

They presented a $500 donation to Heart & Sole founder Cheryl Tillman recently.

Tillman began Heart & Sole 15 years ago and has provided shoes and socks for hundreds of children.

To donate, contact Tillman at the Pea Ridge School District or one of the Pea Ridge Police Department SROs. All of the SROs at Pea Ridge Schools are also members of Lodge No. 88.

Monetary donations may be taken to the school administration. New or gently used shoes and socks, may be dropped off at any of the school buildings, Tillman said.