Sidewalks, water fountains planned around town

Street and sidewalk projects continue to be a priority for Mayor Nathan See who said everything on the timeline has been completed and additional projects should begin soon.

"Everything we had on our timeline -- Hazelton Road, It'll Do Road -- we've done and we're about to start on McCulloch Street building a sidewalk," See said, explaining that the grant for $183,000 will pay for the McCulloch Street sidewalk.

"They will be in that timeline that we have on the map for us."

See said each of the projects funded by the 2021 bond issue must be begun within three years of the bond approval.

"We'll start on Carr Street, demolition now and build the sidewalk next year," he said.

The tree line will be removed on Carr Street and utility relocation should begin on McCulloch Street this fall.

"We will tackle quite a bit next year," he said.

See said he has met with representatives from the state Department of Transportation and plans to work together with them when the bridge on Arkansas Highway 72 and Klauss Lane is rebuilt to extend a section of that to be a 12-foot multi-modal path.

"We're running about $1.2 million in grant funding approved and we're still waiting to hear about the $500,000 one for the park off Carr Street," he said. "It should be announced in September or October."

He said Greer Street is under design and he plans for it to be widened and paved all the way through.

Water fountains will be added in several locations along sidewalks or paths, probably near the benches being placed.

"The water fountains should start in September," he said.

"We hope to make 'smart parks' and add WiFi accessibility," See said. "There will be a lot of limitations to provide safe accessibility. It will give people who work from home a space they can go to work and watch their kids play."