See is intentional about alternative means of transportation

A multi-modal path is planned along Lee Town Road that will provide a path from the corner with Curtis Avenue to Greer Street. It will be funded by a grant, freeing bond money for other projects.

The grant will also fund 80% of a sidewalk along North Davis Street from Patton Street to the intersection with East Pickens Road at the Intermediate School.

"We have been awarded (CRP) Carbon Reduction Program grants for the Lee Town muli-modal path that will go from Arvest Bank to Greer as well as the North Davis Street sidewalk going from Patton Street to the Intermediate School," said Mayor Nathan See.

"The program we applied for through ArDot (Arkansas Department of Transportation) is a funding program that helps grant multi-modal sidewalks and/or utility relocation," See said. "We applied for it to be for construction, utility relocation for the Lee Town Road corridor.

"That will be a 12-foot corridor that will be multi-modal -- that means you can walk or bike on it," he said.

"The other piece we're going to do will create a safe route for kids to go to school," he said. "Those are the only two we applied for and we received both."

Both projects were originally planned to be constructed with proceeds from the bond approved in 2021.

"Getting awarded these types of grants will help us do more projects that will create better connectivity and better quality of life for our residents," See said.

The total amount of the grant award is $719,052. It is an 80/20 project that will free money previously allocated for the projects for other areas and more sidewalks in town, See said. "We'll spend around $190,000 out of pocket for these two projects."

"We did earmark almost $1 million for both. So we'll be able to pull some of those funds and put them into other areas and more sidewalks," he said, adding that a pedestrian bridge is planned between Arlington and Wellington Hills subdivisions on the north side of Arkansas Highway 94 across from Standing Oaks so as to "not mess with the water flow" that goes through there. See said environmental studies will be done and the project should begin after the first of the year.

"We are really trying to advocate for a better quality of life for our residents and being intentional with alternative transportation," See said.

"This is something we should be very excited about for Pea Ridge and where we are headed," he said. "This was a collective effort between our staff, MCE and Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission."