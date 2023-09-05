School Board members educated by staff

School Board members were educated on the School District budget, new community service graduation requirements for students and information on the 2024 school election.

All five board members -- John Dye, Mindy Cawthon, Jessica Branham, Sarah Saragusa and Ryan Heckman -- were present for the study session at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Superintendent Keith Martin presented an overview of issues to be presented, then Nathalie Brunell, business manager, and Dana Tabor, director of teaching and learning, shared in their areas of expertise.

The annual school election is March 5, 2024. The Pea Ridge School District was divided into zones in 2022 and each of the five board members must live within the zone they represent. They are elected by residents of their particular zone. For the first year of being elected by zones, each board member drew lots for length of term in order to stagger the terms so that, eventually, each will serve five years with one board member elected each year.

This year the seat from Zone 5, currently held by John Dye, will be up for election. The zone boundaries are the northwest corner of the district.

The first day for a candidate to circulate petitions was Aug. 17, 2023. The opening of the candidate filing period is Nov. 6, 2023. The close of the candidate filing period is at noon Nov. 14, 2023.

Dye said he had not determined whether he would file for re-election.

Martin noted that when the new census is done in 2030, he believes the zones will "shift dramatically" with the completion and filling of new subdivisions in town. The zone boundaries were created to provide nearly equal population in each zone.

The population as of the initial redistricting was 2,061, Zone 1; 1,942, Zone 2; 2,040, Zone 3; 1,969, Zone 4; and 2,034, Zone 5.

Martin said voter registration cards should show registered voters in the district in which zone they live.

As for the budget, Brunell said: "This year has probably been a little bit more challenging than prior years because of the LEARNS Act and some increases in some expenditures that we were made aware of pretty late in the year for insurance."

Brunell told board members that when she budgets, she always budgets with the principle to spend less than received.

"Our focus is on improving teaching and learning. We distinguish between our needs and our wants," she said.

"My key budget components are our property taxes we receive and state foundation funding which is based on our student membership," she said.

Show the property assessment for the past six years, she said there was a significant increase in our assessment for 2024. There was also had a millage decrease with a 1.5 rollback, she said.

The 2024 property assessment is $118,118,095. The assessment for 2019 was $99,123,910.

The current millage rate is 47.2.

"As you can see over the last six years, our student count continues to increase," she said, explaining that she budgets based on the previous year's numbers.

Student average daily membership over the past six years is 2,441, 2023-2024; 2,333, 2022-2023; 2,218, 2021-2022; 2,214, 2020-2021; 2,159, 2019-2020; and 2,112, 2018-2019.

Brunell said state funding per student is $7,618.

The proposed operating/debt service budget revenue for fiscal year 2023-2024 was $25,469,773.

The budget for 2022-2023 was $23,087,586 and the actual revenue for 2022-2023 was $24,266,100.

One aspect of the state LEARNS Act was to guarantee a minimum of $50,000 for teachers.

"One problem with that," Martin said about the LEARNS Act, "is that we're a growing school district. We're going to get $751,000. We're a growing district, but it (the money) won't grow; it will stay the same."

"We increased salaries above LEARNS," Martin said, "so we could honor our teachers who have been with us."

Saragusa asked how districts are expected to make up that gap.

"That's an outstanding question," Martin said. "Basically, it's another unfunded mandate."

Brunell explained that was the reason it took so much time to figure out salary schedules because there were employees who weren't funded and some funded by federal funds and all of that had to be considered in allocating the salaries.

"We're very strategic in that. We don't want to tie people to those funds, because they can decrease," Brunell said.

She said salaries and benefits take up the majority (about 76%) of operating expenses. Martin said that is typical of all school districts.

The budget will be presented to the board at the next School Board meeting.

The state in Act 70 is requiring community service as graduation requirements, according to Tabor, who said the Class of 2027 will have to have 75 hours over their high school career. She said the district is planning to require 15 hours from this year's freshmen to prepare for that process.

Tabor explained that the activity will be "done under the direction of the Pea Ridge staff. Our plan is for all of those activities to be planned and facilitated by Pea Ridge staff, so we can insure safety and equitable access."

She said that even though many Pea Ridge students are very active in volunteer work, those hours may be documented, but will not be used in the state requirements.

"We're going to say our 75 hours are directed through the school," Tabor said.

"This is a requirement that uses resources from our district," Martin said. "Every school district in the state is dealing with this right now."

Tabor said the building principals will share the information at parent-teacher conferences in October.