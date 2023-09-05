Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 36

Thursday, Sept. 5, 1973

The five-member Pea Ridge School Board were told that another teacher may need to be hired and another building located to take care of the swelled school enrollment, according to superintendent Roy Roe. First day school enrollment totalled 525, not counting the 32 in kindergarten who are already housed for the year in buildings in town.

Al Koenke, 72, long-time law enforcement official of Pea Ridge, died Sunday, Sept. 2.

A pot luck supper and meeting of the Blackhawk Boosters is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 8, in the school cafeteria. Mark Easterling, newly elected president of the Boosters Club, said emphasis is being placed on family participation.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 36

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1983

GARFIELD -- Water connection and meter rates were increased, purchase of a new pump, discussion of road conditions occupied the members of the Garfield Town Council Thursday night.

With 338 enrolled in the elementary school and 285 in the high school, the Pea Ridge schools have enrolled 623 students for the current school year according to reports from the school administration.

Theft investigation led to the finding and recovery of cattle, other farm items and the discovery of marijuana some 170 plants, according to Benton County Sheriff Don Rystrom and McDonald County, Mo., Sheriff Lou Keeling.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 36

Thursday, Sept. 2, 1993

Most Pea Ridge area customers of Southern Cablecom, the television cable company that serves much of the area, will see a drop in monthly rates effective Oct. 1.

A special Pea Ridge City Council meeting was held last week to discuss an ordinance that will allow Mayor Mary Rogers to file a Federal. Communications Commission application for a franchise agreement allowing the city to enforce basic cable television rates.

The symbol for the 1993 Pea Ridge United Fund campaign was created by a Garfield Elementary School fourth-grade student -- Donny Griffin, 9.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 36

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2003

On Sept. 4, 1963, Pea Ridge fielded its first Blackhawks football team for a game against Gentry. At half-time of the Sept. 5, 2003, Blackhawks game, the original team will be recognized, celebrating 40 years of local football.

A granite plaque has been placed in front f the pink dogwood tree planted in memory of Billie Jines in the Pea Ridge City Park.

At its regular monthly meeting Sept. 8, the Pea Ridge School Board will get a look at the official appraisal of the old high school, which was commissioned by the city.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 36

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013

The annual school election is Tuesday, Sept. 17. In addition to four candidates seeking a seat on the School Board, school officials are seeking to refund and restructure the existing bonded debt and extend the term of the debt millage.

Pea Ridge, Garfield and Gateway mayors object to the proposed route (No. 33) for Southwestern Electric Power Company which will cross their communities.

A coupe was arrested and their baby picked up by a representative of the Department of Human Services after Benton County Sheriff's deputies found marijuana growing in their home.