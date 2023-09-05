RECIPE: Simple Italian Pasta Salad

Simple Italian Pasta Salad
Recipe from the kitchen of Mia Winters
Recipes To Remember Women's Business Association
1 pkg. mixed red, white, and green spiral pasta
8 oz. Mozzarella cheese, cubed
Salt and pepper to taste
2 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped (can use dried)
4 large tomatoes (may substitute Tommy or grape tomatoes), chopped
¼ C. olive oil
Cook pasta in salted water; drain. Combine other ingredients and add hot pasta. Can be served immediately or cold.
