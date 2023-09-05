Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

RECIPE: Simple Italian Pasta Salad

Simple Italian Pasta Salad by Staff Reports | Today at 9:09 a.m.

Simple Italian Pasta Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Mia Winters

Recipes To Remember Women's Business Association

1 pkg. mixed red, white, and green spiral pasta

8 oz. Mozzarella cheese, cubed

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped (can use dried)

4 large tomatoes (may substitute Tommy or grape tomatoes), chopped

¼ C. olive oil

Cook pasta in salted water; drain. Combine other ingredients and add hot pasta. Can be served immediately or cold.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].

Print Headline: Recipe

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

See is intentional about alternative means of transportation
by Annette Beard
Sidewalks, water fountains planned around town
by Annette Beard
School Board members educated by staff
by Annette Beard
RECIPE: Simple Italian Pasta Salad
by Staff Reports
Obituaries for the Sept. 6, 2023, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT