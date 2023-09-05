Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Schools Menus

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 11

Breakfast K-12: Cinnamon toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, variety of milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Cinnamon toast, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Lasagna roll-up, spinach salad, garlic bread sticks, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Lasagna roll-up, spinach salad, green peas, garlic bread sticks, strawberry cup fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 5-6: Lasagna roll-up, spinach salad, green peas, garlic bread sticks, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 7-12: Lasagna roll-up, spinach salad, green peas, garlic bread sticks, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, variety of milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Breakfast K-12: Fruit parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, variety of milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Yogurt cup, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Burrito with cheese, spinach salad, Mandarin oranges, unflavored milk

Lunch K-4: Walking tacos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, craisins or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 5-6: Walking tacos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, craisins or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 7-12: Walking tacos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, graham cracker, craisins or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Breakfast K-12: Pancake on a stick with syrup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, variety of milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini waffles, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken tenders, green beans, whole-grain roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken tenders, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, whole grain roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 5-6: Chicken tenders, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, whole grain roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken tenders, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Thursday, Sept. 14

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast burrito with salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, variety of milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast burrito with salsa, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Fish sticks, potato wedges, cornbread, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Fish sticks, Northern beans, potato wedges, cornbread, diced peaches or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 5-6: Fish sticks, Northern beans, potato wedges, cornbread, diced peaches or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 7-12: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, green beans, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Friday, Sept. 15

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy with jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, variety of milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Biscuit & jelly, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Hot pockets, garden salad, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Hot pockets, garden salad, carrot sticks with ranch, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 5-6: Hot pockets, garden salad, carrot sticks with ranch, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, variety of milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, peaches or fresh fruit, variety of milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

