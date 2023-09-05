Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Aug. 24

1:50 p.m. The parent of a school student reported theft as her daughter was missing an iPhone 13 and its case. The school resource officer investigated, then reported the student found the phone.

4:35 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Kayla Savage, 27, Springdale, in connection with expired tags and suspended driver's license. Savage was turned over to a Benton County Sheriff's deputy who arrested her on a Benton County warrant.

Friday, Aug. 25

6:29 a.m. Police were dispatched to a motor-vehicle collision on Hayden Road. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Olivia Staples, 25, Rogers, in connection with possession controlled substance Sch. 6 and first drug driving under the influence of drugs.

Saturday, Aug. 26

2:24 p.m. A resident of Little Flock went to the police station to report she had been involved into a motor-vehicle collision about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. She told police she was pulling out of the entrance of a business on Slack Street when another vehicle pulled into the driveway at the same time and the two vehicles collided. She told police that she and the other driver had spoken and agreed to pay for their own damages but she was later told otherwise. She said she wanted a police report for insurance.

Sunday, Aug. 27

7:37 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hickman Drive in reference to a structure fire.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

1:21 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on South Curtis Avenue in reference to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Stephen Harper, 52, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battering, and Lisa Harper, 56, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battering.