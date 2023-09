Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

Abercrombie, Jackson L., 35, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Not Guilty, Dismissed; Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Bhardwaj, Shivani, 25, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Not Guilty, Nol Prossed

Abercrombie, Jackson L., 35, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; Littering, Not Guilty, Dismissed; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Trecanao, Mario A., 38, Drove Left Of Center, Not Guilty, Dismissed; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Not Guilty, Nol Prossed; Refusal To Submit To Test, Guilty

Abercrombie, Jackson L., 35, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty

Hardin, Madison Paige, 22, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Not Guilty, Nol Prossed

Carter, Rance Douglas, 48, Passing Stopped School Bus, Guilty

Lewis, Tiffany R., 32, Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Left Of Center, Not Guilty, Dismissed; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Not Guilty, Nol Prossed

Valle, Fredi Antonio, 53, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Guilty

Benson, Emily D., 18, Disorderly Conduct, Guilty

Komosa, Harley, 30, Littering, Not Guilty, Dismissed

Mattox, Guenther C., 26, Careless And Prohibited Driving, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Not Guilty, Nal Prossed; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Cook, Michelle M., 54, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Not Guilty, Dismissed

Dutton, Jessie James, 23, Assault on Family or Household Member 3rd Degree, Guilty; Endangering Welfare Of A Minor 3rd Degree, Not Guilty, Nol Prossed

Komosa, Harley, 30, Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Possession of open container with alcohol in vehicle, Guilty; Fail to Notify Change of Name/Address, Not Guilty, Dismissed; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Not Guilty, Nol Prossed

Perryman, Annette M., 49, Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty