OPINION: Library — Your gateway to September fun!

Exciting times are ahead as the Pea Ridge Library resumes its much-loved programs this September.

A hub of community engagement and learning, the library is thrilled to announce the return of its diverse lineup of activities. Patrons are invited to pick up the September calendar either at the library itself or conveniently access it through the library's Facebook and Instagram pages.

For families with young ones, the weekly story times are a great time for kids of all ages. These captivating sessions promise to transport children into magical worlds through the power of words. Meanwhile, the library's monthly craft sessions offer an outlet for creativity, allowing attendees of all ages to indulge in artistic expression.

Whether you're an avid reader, a curious learner or simply seeking some wholesome entertainment, Pea Ridge Library has you covered. Mark the calendar, spread the word and get ready for a month filled with literary adventures, hands-on crafting and abundant fun.

The Pea Ridge Library is your go-to destination for community, enrichment and enjoyment this September.

