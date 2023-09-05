Obituaries for the Sept. 6, 2023, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Sheri Lynn Boyer

Sheri Lynn Boyer, 66, of Garfield, Ark., died Aug. 25, 2023. She was the daughter of Juanita Monroe and James M. Benham of Wichita, Kan.

She attended the University of Kansas where she received her bachelors of architecture and Duke University where she received a master's of business administration. In 1991, Sheri and Lee E. Boyer were united in marriage. They had one daughter, Jennifer Lee Boyer.

She was an architect at Boeing in Wichita in the beginning of her working career. She retired as director of facilities from Spirit Aerosystems. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, and cheering on the Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks. She spent the end of her life in Arkansas with two of her favorite things: Beaver Lake and her daughter.

She was preceded in death by her mother; father; stepfather, F. Dean Monroe; and nephew, Jason Ludwick.

Survivors are her daughter Jennifer Lee Boyer of Fayetteville, Ark.; cousin, Deborah Barrett of Palm Beach, Fla.; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Bill Ludwickl nephew, Andrew and wife Catlin Ludwick; niece, Natalie and husband Michael Holland, all of Wichita, Kan.

Interment will be at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beaver Watershed Alliance at https://www.beaverwatershedalliance.org/donate or be mailed to: P.O. Box 762 Elkins, AR 72727

Online condolences may be made to siscofuneralhome.net.

Georgia Ann Kinney

Georgia Ann Kinney, 73, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. She was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Estherville, Iowa, to George Elmer Frost and Mary Maxine Bell Frost.

She met and married the love of her life, Michael Kinney and they enjoyed 54 years together. She was a member of Bella Vista Lutheran and was fully devoted to her faith. More than anything she was close to her family whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Wood; and two nephews, Kevin Brown and James Mayer.

Survivors are her husband, Michael Kinney of Bella Vista; two daughters, Wendy Martin and Heather Keeling, both of Pea Ridge; granddaughters, Taylour Daniels of Heber Springs, Parker Daniels of Pea Ridge and Finley Keeling of Pea Ridge; one sister, Debra Frost of Pea Ridge; two nephews, Tim Brown and Dan Brown of Illinois; three nieces, Barbara Frost, Teri Romero and Cheryl Mayer, all of California; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Interment will be in the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Benton County Memorial Park & Funeral Home.

Roy Edward Webb

Roy Edward Webb, 63, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 1, 2023. He was born to Opal Webb Tate and J.T. Webb Nov. 14, 1959, in Rogers, Ark.

He grew up in the scenic landscapes of Arkansas, where his love for nature blossomed. He had an innate connection with the outdoors, finding solace and joy in the tranquil beauty of the Ozarks. His enthusiasm for fishing was infectious, and he could often be found casting his line into the clear waters of local lakes and rivers or passing down his angling wisdom to his children and friends.

His presence in the Pea Ridge community will be sorely missed. His commitment to preserving the beauty of the Arkansas wilderness and instilling a love for the outdoors in others will be a lasting tribute to his memory.

In this time of grief, let us remember the joy and passion that Roy brought to our lives. He leaves behind a legacy of love for family, nature, and the simple pleasures of life. Roy's spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

His journey on this Earth may have come to an end, but his love for the great outdoors and the memories he created will forever remain etched in our hearts. May he rest in peace, surrounded by the serene beauty of nature he so dearly cherished.

Survivors are two daughters, Amanda Hill and husband Derek Hill of Decatur and Meagan Rose and husband James Rose of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Adalyn and Mason; and his dear friend and cousin, Cheryl.

Visitation is set for 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Twelve Corners Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

