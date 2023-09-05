Foster’s tenacity contributes to success

"It's Seth Foster on the carry!"

Again, the same phrase was repeated over the speakers.

The tenacity of the senior running back contributed to the success of the Blackhawks Friday night.

For the first home game of the 2023 season, Foster carried the football 14 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball for nearly half of the team's rushing total of 29 carries and more than half of the 291 yards covered.

Foster, 17, has been in Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten and been playing football since kindergarten. He said he was "playing up" and played with second-graders when in kindergarten.

The son of Cecile Peters and Bill Foster, said he's always enjoyed football.

"I started as a lineman," he said. "I enjoyed watching the Razorbacks as a young kid. The Hawgs -- that sparked it. My family loves football."

He said his mom's family are football fanatics and his uncle played football for Rogers.

A running back now, he said he was played as a middle linebacker some in the past, but is now prioritized as a running back.

"I like the competitiveness and the team work that goes into it," he said. "It's not just a one-man sport, plus you get to play with your friends. I've played with a bunch of these guys since kindergarten. It's been quite a long time, it feels like."

"That's the plan - I've always wanted to play college football. I've got to trust where God takes me. Yes, I'd like to play after high school," he said, explaining that he wants to be a dentist and plans to work on a biology degree in college and then go to dental school.

He works at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

In his "free time," which he admits isn't often, he likes to go to the gym and "work on stuff for football ... especially with Ben Witcher, the trainer we have."

He said he's working on improving his speed. "I want to get faster," he said.

He said that he believes his knowledge of the game has improved over the years and his thinks his "running back vision" has improved.

"As a person, I've matured a lot. I'm not a little kid anymore," he said. He said he believes his biggest weakness was he wasn't strong enough mentally.

"With a lot of time, hard practices, hard workouts ... my mentality has gotten tougher," he said, explaining that coach Matt Easterling has pushed him hard from a young level and helped him persevere and "get through it" when adversity hits. "I would get tired real easily and start to shut down."

He credits his maternal grandfather with encouraging him.

"My grandpa -- he always counted on me to keep pushing. He was always the one to call me after a game and inspired me to keep going," he said.

Coach Josh Reynolds said, "Seth is a great kid ... he's a selfless, humble human being."

Foster said he believes the way he was raised by his mother. "She's been one of 'those' moms," he said.

"I like to relax, hang out with friends, go to the lake, when it's too hot ... mainly -- stay in side and relax, watch film -- football films," he said. "I'm committed to the process."

He also enjoys encouraging younger players at practice.

"When I was younger, we didn't practice up with the high school," he said, explaining that the younger athletes working out with the varsity athletes will be beneficial to them.

Head coach Brey Cook said, "Seth Foster is one of the easiest players I've ever had to coach... he knows the right answers both on and off the field.

"You don't have to worry about him stepping off track and you're able to focus on the guys who need it, because he doesn't. He does everything right and very well. That's not an exaggeration at all.

"If we had 11 Seths on the team, we would win every game," Cook said, commending Foster's leadership, and doing everything the right way by example, is probably his greatest asset.

"When you look at his dedication in weight room and training -- everything he does in the off season shows up in the field."

"On Friday nights, his greatest asset is running the football -- over half of our plays were the same running play Friday night," Cook said.

Foster said, "Got Folz behind me, he's my back up. He's a junior. He's definitely grown up; he's paying attention. He's definitely grown as a player. He can carry his own slack, when I need a breather."

"I may think they're big, but not too much for me to handle," Foster said. "I've never backed down from anyone. And confidence in our guys, that's what you've got to have -- is confidence. I've seen what we're capable of. I know we can do anything."

"Never give up, always chase whatever dream you're chasing," Foster said. "It's achievable if you're dedicated to it and determined."