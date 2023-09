Community Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 6

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Saturday, Sept. 9

5-9 p.m. Second Saturday: vendors, music by Party Line Band, 200 Townsend Way

Monday, Sept. 11

3:30 p.m. Artistic adventures for 7- to 12-year-olds, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. Hablemos, Amigos! Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, Sept. 12

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

6 p.m. Cooking class, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, Sept. 13

9-10:30 a.m. Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection brunch, Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.; speaker is Jana Vick on "Anchor in a Storm." For reservations, call 479-366-7562.

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Sept. 14

2 p.m. Bingo, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. Pea Ridge Lions Club, Pea Ridge Historical Building