Blackhawks defeat Pioneers on home turf

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks defeated the visiting Gentry Pioneers 48 to 13 Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
On Sept. 4, 1963, the Blackhawks hosted Gentry for the first football game for Pea Ridge. That six decades old competition continues.
Statistics from the game, according to Pea Ridge football coaches, are as follows:
Passing:
Gavin Dixon: 6-7 for 140 yards and 4 TDs (long of 68)
TEAM TOTAL PASSING: 6-7 for 140 yards and 4 TDs (long of 68)
Rushing:
Seth Foster: 14 carries for 177 yards and 2 TD (long of 50)
Gavin Dixon: 6 carries for 46 yards (long of 23)
Garrett Foltz: 7 carries for 16 yards (long of 6)
Waylon Fletcher: 2 carries for 52 yards and 1 TD (long of 48)
TEAM RUSHING TOTAL: 29 carries for 291 yards and 3 TDs
Receiving:
Waylon Fletcher: 2 receptions for 81 yards and 2 TDs (long of 68)
Ayden Dickerson: 1 reception for 12 yards
Braydon Wright: 3 receptions for 47 yards and 2 TDs (long of 25)
TEAM RECEIVING TOTAL: 6 receptions for 140 yards and 4 TDs (long of 68)
TOTAL OFFENSE: 36 plays for 431 yards and 7 TDs (12.0 yards per play)
Special Teams:
Kick returns
Landon Ayala: 2 for 10 yards (long of 10)
Punt Returns:
n/a
KICKING
XP:
Brenna Walker: 6-6
Damian Trejo: 0-1
FG:
Damian Trejo: n/a
Punting:
Austin James: 1 for 26 yards
Kickoffs:
Damian Trejo: 8 kickoffs for 462 yards (57.8 avg, 7 touchbacks)
Scoring plays:
Pea Ridge: 68 yard reception by Waylon Fletcher. XP good. 0-7
Gentry: 6 yard rush by Taylor. XP good. 7-7
Pea Ridge: 13 yard reception by Waylon Fletcher. XP good. 7-14
Pea Ridge: 32 yard rush by Seth Foster with 11:26 left in 2nd quarter. XP good. 7-21
Pea Ridge: 19 yard reception by Braydon Wright with 5:17 left in 2nd quarter. XP good. 7-28
Pea Ridge: 25 yard reception by Braydon Wright with 1:55 left in 2nd quarter. XP good. 7-35
Pea Ridge: 4 yard fumble recovery TD by Waylon Fletcher with 6:10 left in 3rd quarter. XP no good. 7-41
Pea Ridge: 2 yard rush by Seth Foster with 1:26 left in 3rd quarter. XP good. 7-48
Gentry: 10 yard rush by Houston Nance with 0:00 left in 4th quarter. XP no good. 13-48
Aaron Burhus: 3 INTs
FINAL SCORE
Pea Ridge^48
Gentry^13