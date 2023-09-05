Blackhawks defeat Pioneers on home turf

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks defeated the visiting Gentry Pioneers 48 to 13 Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

On Sept. 4, 1963, the Blackhawks hosted Gentry for the first football game for Pea Ridge. That six decades old competition continues.

Statistics from the game, according to Pea Ridge football coaches, are as follows:

Passing:

Gavin Dixon: 6-7 for 140 yards and 4 TDs (long of 68)

TEAM TOTAL PASSING: 6-7 for 140 yards and 4 TDs (long of 68)

Rushing:

Seth Foster: 14 carries for 177 yards and 2 TD (long of 50)

Gavin Dixon: 6 carries for 46 yards (long of 23)

Garrett Foltz: 7 carries for 16 yards (long of 6)

Waylon Fletcher: 2 carries for 52 yards and 1 TD (long of 48)

TEAM RUSHING TOTAL: 29 carries for 291 yards and 3 TDs

Receiving:

Waylon Fletcher: 2 receptions for 81 yards and 2 TDs (long of 68)

Ayden Dickerson: 1 reception for 12 yards

Braydon Wright: 3 receptions for 47 yards and 2 TDs (long of 25)

TEAM RECEIVING TOTAL: 6 receptions for 140 yards and 4 TDs (long of 68)

TOTAL OFFENSE: 36 plays for 431 yards and 7 TDs (12.0 yards per play)

Special Teams:

Kick returns

Landon Ayala: 2 for 10 yards (long of 10)

Punt Returns:

n/a

KICKING

XP:

Brenna Walker: 6-6

Damian Trejo: 0-1

FG:

Damian Trejo: n/a

Punting:

Austin James: 1 for 26 yards

Kickoffs:

Damian Trejo: 8 kickoffs for 462 yards (57.8 avg, 7 touchbacks)

Scoring plays:

Pea Ridge: 68 yard reception by Waylon Fletcher. XP good. 0-7

Gentry: 6 yard rush by Taylor. XP good. 7-7

Pea Ridge: 13 yard reception by Waylon Fletcher. XP good. 7-14

Pea Ridge: 32 yard rush by Seth Foster with 11:26 left in 2nd quarter. XP good. 7-21

Pea Ridge: 19 yard reception by Braydon Wright with 5:17 left in 2nd quarter. XP good. 7-28

Pea Ridge: 25 yard reception by Braydon Wright with 1:55 left in 2nd quarter. XP good. 7-35

Pea Ridge: 4 yard fumble recovery TD by Waylon Fletcher with 6:10 left in 3rd quarter. XP no good. 7-41

Pea Ridge: 2 yard rush by Seth Foster with 1:26 left in 3rd quarter. XP good. 7-48

Gentry: 10 yard rush by Houston Nance with 0:00 left in 4th quarter. XP no good. 13-48

Aaron Burhus: 3 INTs

FINAL SCORE

Pea Ridge^48

Gentry^13

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk senior Mason Wolfenden, No. 2, brought down the Gentry ball carrier Friday night.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk sophomore Tristen German, No. 4, tackled the Gentry ball carrier Friday night.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Gavin Dixon, No. 15, hands the ball to senior Seth Foster, No. 28, Friday night in the game against Gentry.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk junior Brayden Wright, No. 3, carried the ball across the goal making a touchdown for the Blackhawks Friday night. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Pioneers Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Blackhawk Stadium.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawks serving as captains Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, when the Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Pioneers were, from left, senior Seth Foster, No. 28; senior Ryan Karl, No. 52; senior Mason Wolfenden, No. 2; and junior Jace Dye, No. 58.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk senior Seth Foster, No. 28, received the football from senior quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, Friday night, Sept. 1, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Gentry Pioneers Friday night, Sept. 1, 2023, in Blackhawk Stadium. The Hawks defeated the Pioneers 48-13.

