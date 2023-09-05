Blackhawk golf results

Blackhawk Golf
@ Big Sugar Golf Course
Monday, Aug. 28, 2023
Boys
1st^Shiloh^131
2nd^Huntsville^132
-^Pea Ridge^141
Brady Spivey^41
Kole Kasischke^52
Parker Tillman^48
Logan Tucker^58
-^Eureka Springs^1 player
Girls
1st^Shiloh^140
2nd^Pea Ridge^156
Lynden Osborn^46
Savannah Young^50
Maebre Peal^60
Caley Hightower^62
-^Huntsville^180
-^Eureka Springs^189
-^Huntsville^180
-^Eureka Springs^189
Lincoln High School Golf Tournament
@ Kingswood Golf Course, Bella Vista
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Boys
1st^Gravette Lions^246
2nd^Pea Ridge Blackhawks^252
Brady Spivey^72
Kole Kasischke^81
Parker Tillman^110
Logan Tucker^99
3rd^Siloam Springs^264
4th^Green Forest^360
Girls
1st^Gravette Lions^297
2nd^Lincoln Wolves^356
-^Pea Ridge
Lynden Osborn^97
Savannah Young^103