Blackhawk golf results

by Staff Reports | Today at 10:00 a.m.

Blackhawk Golf

@ Big Sugar Golf Course

Monday, Aug. 28, 2023

Boys

1st^Shiloh^131

2nd^Huntsville^132

-^Pea Ridge^141

Brady Spivey^41

Kole Kasischke^52

Parker Tillman^48

Logan Tucker^58

-^Eureka Springs^1 player

Girls

1st^Shiloh^140

2nd^Pea Ridge^156

Lynden Osborn^46

Savannah Young^50

Maebre Peal^60

Caley Hightower^62

-^Huntsville^180

-^Eureka Springs^189

Lincoln High School Golf Tournament

@ Kingswood Golf Course, Bella Vista

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Boys

1st^Gravette Lions^246

2nd^Pea Ridge Blackhawks^252

Brady Spivey^72

Kole Kasischke^81

Parker Tillman^110

Logan Tucker^99

3rd^Siloam Springs^264

4th^Green Forest^360

Girls

1st^Gravette Lions^297

2nd^Lincoln Wolves^356

-^Pea Ridge

Lynden Osborn^97

Savannah Young^103

