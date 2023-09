The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 24-30 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 28

Jackson Blake Ellington, 20, and Chloe Faith Barnett, 19, both of Garfield

Aug. 29

Gabriel Michael Carter, 28, and Madisyn Rosario Miranda, 23, both of Pea Ridge

Aug. 30

Cooper Lee Smith, 27, and Trista Beck Whisenhunt, 26, both of Garfield