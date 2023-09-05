Manage Subscription
Benton County Jail

by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

8:10 p.m. Erin Le Foulk, 34, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

9:17 p.m. Gina Lee Corbin, 53, Garfield, by Rogers Police, tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; felony possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; no trail laps or reflectors; driving left of center

Wednesday, Aug. 30

3:12 a.m. Lisa Harper, 56, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third degree domestic battering

3:13 a.m. Stephen Harper, 52, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third degree domestic battering

3:20 p.m. Erick Gamez, 24, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession of a controlled substance; defective lights; and possession of drug paraphernalia

Thursday, Aug. 31

4:01 p.m. Trey Dannels, 31, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, failure to appear

Friday, Sept. 1

11:25 a.m. Amanda Gonzalez, 33, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; revocation of probation/parole; failure to appear; felony possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

Saturday, Sept. 2

4:04 p.m. Jason Nathaniel Jones, 34, Garfield, by Rogers Police, revocation of probation/parole; failure to appear

Sunday, Sept. 3

12:03 a.m. Salomon Camacho-Delgado, 21, Garfield, by Arkansas State Police, reckless driving; speeding; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; improper lane use; possession of a controlled substance; following too closely

4:02 p.m. Jackson Abercrombie, 35, Pea ridge, by BCSO, driving with a suspended/revoked driver's license

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

