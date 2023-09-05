Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

Aug. 23

Simple Simon's Pizza

1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Dishwasher was not dispensing the sanitizer.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. No chlorine test strips for the dish machine.

Aug. 24

Diego's Mexican Grill

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suites B-C, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Beans date-marked 8-17-2023 and beef date-marked 8-8-23 were not discarded. In addition, beans stored in the grill drawer had growth.

Priority foundation violations: No dish soap at the warewashing sink. No paper towels at the bar handwashing sink and the warewashing handwash sink. Menu lacks asterisking beside items such as Huevos Rancheros and carne asada. Bag of beans stored on the floor.

Core violations: Employee eating lunch in the warewashing area. Raw chicken stored in a container on shelf over a container of salsa. Chlorine at 0 ppm in the kitchen sanitizer bucket.

Moonbeam's Pastries, LLC / DBA D'Litefully Fluffy

1601 Klauss Lane, Apt. D, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 23 -- Pizza Hut, 150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Aug. 24 -- Brain Freeze Sno and Whips, 200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 240 Slack St., Pea Ridge