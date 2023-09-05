60 years of football

On Sept. 4, 1963, the Pea Ridge Blackhawks played their first football game. The team included, from standing from left, coach Joe Norman,Terry Coffee, J.C. Beaver, Jim Glasscock, Bob Self, David Webb, Chuck Harris, Richard Chasteen, Calvin Jobe, Roger Ross, Bruce Bowen, Kent Ruddick, manager; and bottom row, from left, David Kitchen, Dennis Cottrell, Burlene Reddell, Johnny Ruddick, Steve Patton, Sherman Sutherland, Douglas McKinney, Edward Lane, Wayne Herdlicka, Ronnie Seeley and Robert Green. Not pictured was Jerry Bowman. The Pea Ridge Athletic Department plans to celebrate 60 years of the football program on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, according to athletic director Charley Clark.