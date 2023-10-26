Obituary: Robert Nelson

Robert Owen Nelson, 85, of Pea Ridge died at 3:29 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, peacefully in his home with family by his side.

He was born in Centralia, Wash., on Feb. 17, 1938, to Emmet Robert Nelson and Emma Pedee Nelson. He graduated from Centralia High School in 1955 and studied at Saint Martin's University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1972. Robert was a Vietnam War veteran, having served 30 years in the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged and retired as a technical sergeant. He was proud to serve his country.

In his earlier years, Robert enjoyed salmon fishing with his father near their home in the state of Washington. As a voracious reader with a thirst for knowledge, Robert was the first person in his family to earn a college degree. Robert generally read more than three books per week during his life. In retirement, he and his wife, Patricia, enjoyed traveling to visit family across the United States. As an avid Boston Red Sox fan, Robert always ensured he had access to the television for every game whether he was on the road or at home. Known for his affable and caring nature, he will be missed by family, friends, neighbors and fellow veterans.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Patricia Nelson; siblings, Bea Lohr, Margo Guntrum and Bud Nelson; and a grandson, Marcus Nelson.

Survivors are his children, Dennis L. Nelson (Willadean) of Garfield, Robert O. Nelson II (Gayle) of Weston, Mass., Anne Marie Simpson (Paul) of Mt. Desert, Maine, Bryan Robert Nelson (Stephanie) of Chelmsford, Mass., Steven M. Nelson (Abbi) of Rogers; his grandchildren, Parker, Connor, Maxwell, Heidi, Sadie, Trevor and Colin; and his former wife, Nancy Nelson.

Per Robert's wishes, a private memorial service will be planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent to Paralyzed Veterans of America, Office of Individual Giving, 1875 I St. N.W., Suite 1100, Washington, D.C., 20006-5421 or online at www.pva.org.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.



