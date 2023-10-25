Soccer involves 100s

October 25, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

by Annette Beard

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Hundreds of youngsters and their families descend on the fields east of First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, every Saturday morning to compete in soccer with the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Hundreds of youngsters and their families descend on the fields east of First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, every Saturday morning to compete in soccer with the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Hundreds of youngsters and their families descend on the fields east of First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, every Saturday morning to compete in soccer with the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Hundreds of youngsters and their families descend on the fields east of First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, every Saturday morning to compete in soccer with the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES