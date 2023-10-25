Soccer involves 100s

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Hundreds of youngsters and their families descend on the fields east of First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, every Saturday morning to compete in soccer with the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Hundreds of youngsters and their families descend on the fields east of First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, every Saturday morning to compete in soccer with the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Hundreds of youngsters and their families descend on the fields east of First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, every Saturday morning to compete in soccer with the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Hundreds of youngsters and their families descend on the fields east of First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, every Saturday morning to compete in soccer with the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

