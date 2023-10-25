Slow down, smile, wave and be grateful

A recent visit to McGarrah's Pumpkin Patch was a reminder of the many amenities we have in our little community.

Pea Ridge is visited by many people who do not live here and who wish to visit the pumpkin patch, buy a Christmas tree at Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm or visit the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Many of the visitors to the annual Mule Jump are not from Pea Ridge.

The peace and serenity and the small-town friendliness should not be taken for granted.

Decades ago, people who wanted to shop at a large discount store or visit a chain-owned restaurant had to go out of town. Now, Pea Ridge has many businesses from which people may purchase goods and services. It is possible to go weeks without "driving to town" as the old folks used to say about going to one of the neighboring cities.

More than 40 years ago, I remember suggesting to a native that we go out for a hamburger. It was after 8 p.m. and he said: "The Hi-D-Ho is closed."

I suggested we go to Burger King (one of the few burger places in Rogers then).

"You want to go ALL the way to Rogers?" he exclaimed.

You would have thought I was asking to drive to Fayetteville or Tulsa. (Which, I actually did on more than one occasion as I was from a city and not accustomed to the small town ways that predominated the region here then.)

Now, I'm quite content to stay in town and not battle the traffic in nearby communities.

The population of Pea Ridge has grown.

The complexion of the city has changed -- there are subdivisions and businesses where there were once farms. And, all too often, I sound like the former generation and give directions based on someone's barn or farm that has been gone longer than my children have been alive.

The heart of Pea Ridge has not changed. The people are mostly kind and friendly and want to be good neighbors.

There are a few curmudgeons, but they do not comprise the majority.

City leaders have a heavy burden to not only meet the current needs, but to anticipate the needs of the city in the future and to stay abreast of the demands. There are those who criticize and complain, but they are not usually the people serving on committees, commissions, councils or boards. There are many ways to lend a helping hand and if someone has a concern, they would be wise to contact someone who knows the facts and can make a difference.

The next time you're at one of our four-way stops and get aggravated at waiting too long for your turn to continue to your destination, remember, you could be in six-lane traffic on a nearby highway and be cut-off by an unfriendly soul. So, just wave and smile and be thankful for being reminded to slow down and small the roses.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. She has nine grown children, six sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law, and 16 grandchildren. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected].