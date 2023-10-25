Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 43

Thursday, Oct. 24, 1973

The resignation of Pea Ridge High School principal Bill Ward was accepted and a new principal, Howard Moeckel, was hired by the Pea Ridge School Board meeting.

The Pea Ridge School Band will be a feature of this year's annual Blackhawk Homecoming Parade scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday. The parade will form at the Pea Bowl, travel south on Davis Street to Lee Town Road, west to Curtis Avenue and north to the downtown business district.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 43

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 1983

Pea Ridge School Board members put in a busy night Monday as they dealt with a variety of matters including approving a special program for gifted and talented students to be implemented at once with federal funding.

Clint Schooley, 39, was sworn in as alderman, Ward 1, position 2, when the Pea Ridge Council met Oct. 18. The position has been vacant since the resignation of Dick Van Laningham.

The fate of the old gym on the Pea Ridge campus, held in affection by many, but now derelict and hazardous, came under consideration again Monday when superintendent James Carlton requested approval to hold an open house at the old building, inviting citizens' suggestions.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 43

Thursday, Oct. 28, 1993

A contractor is slowly razing the Winton Spring House at Pea Ridge National Military Park and evidence suggests that the original part of the house might be a bit older than first thought.

Pea Ridge's new Emergency Services Building may one day display a historical mural. Pea Ridge resident Billie Jines suggested that the city have a mural depicting some of Pea Ridge history painted on the wall of the community room in the EMS building.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 43

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2003

A beautiful fall day greeted visitors to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday as they were entertained by the Gum Springs Serenaders. More than 100 visitors stopped by to listen to authentic 19th Century music played on replicas of instruments used at that time.

It's no coincidence that Pea Ridge High School is enjoying success in its high school golf program and coach Larry Walker says the load of the credit can be attributed toward one f the states' newest and most challenging golf courses -- Pea Ridge's own Big Sugar Golf Club.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 43

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013

Even though her patients are animals, Michelle Ewan needs good people skills. A registered veterinary technician at Oak View Animal Clinic, Ewan is a vital part of the patient care as well as customer education at the clinic.

Golf is a mind game in which your opponent is ultimately yourself. For Nick Mooneyhan, senior o the Pea Ridge High School golf team, continued practice has lead to success. Mooneyhan, 17, was just one point away from the highest score of all golfers from small schools in the state and was named to All State in golf.