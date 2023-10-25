RECIPE: Busy mom’s stew

Busy Mom's Stew
From the kitchen of Annette Beard
2 lb. ground beef
1 onion, chopped
2 cans ranch style beans
2 cans minestrone soup
1 large can chopped tomato
2 cans diced Rotel
Brown meat and onions. Drain.
Add all ingredients (do not drain).
Cook in crock pot about two hours. (May alternate rotel and/or tomatoes, depending on personal preference.)
Serve with cornbread or garlic bread.
