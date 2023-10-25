RECIPE: Busy mom’s stew

Busy Mom's Stew

From the kitchen of Annette Beard

2 lb. ground beef

1 onion, chopped

2 cans ranch style beans

2 cans minestrone soup

1 large can chopped tomato

2 cans diced Rotel

Brown meat and onions. Drain.

Add all ingredients (do not drain).

Cook in crock pot about two hours. (May alternate rotel and/or tomatoes, depending on personal preference.)

Serve with cornbread or garlic bread.

