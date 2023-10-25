Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Oct. 30

Breakfast K-12: Super donut, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Yogurt cup, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken sandwich sweet potato fries, strawberry cup, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced peaches or or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Breakfast K-12: Cereal bowl, whole-grain chocolate muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Whole-grain chocolate muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chili with beans, crackers, broccoli with ranch, diced peaches, wacky cake, milk

Lunch K-4: Taco salad with chips, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Taco salad with chips, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Taco salad with chips, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, graham cracker, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini waffles, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken tenders, cheesy mashed potatoes, biscuit, Mandarin oranges, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken tenders, cheesy mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Chicken tenders, cheesy mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken tenders, cheesy mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Nov. 2

Breakfast K-12: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, pineapple tidbits, milk

Lunch K-4: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, celery sticks with ranch, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Mini corn dogs or BBQ rib patty, baked beans, celery sticks with ranch, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Nov. 3

Breakfast K-12: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Sausage biscuit, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch Pre-K: Cheeseburger, tator tots, strawberry cup, milk

Lunch K-4: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Cheeseburger or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce/ tomato, tater tots, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.