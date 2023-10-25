Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Sept. 28

4:41 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Bobby Gene DeShields, 57, Pineville, Mo., in connection with speeding; driving vehicle with license or registration suspended or revoked; and violation of ignition interlock device act. His vehicle was towed.

Friday, Sept. 29

9:42 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Deandre Octavius Spann, 43, Dallas, Texas, in connection with a felony assault warrant out of Collin County, Texas, that was "full extradition." Spann was also cited with no liability insurance.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8:26 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Coler Drive in reference to a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Rachel Danee Hillhouse, 41, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battering.

Sunday, Oct. 8

5:15 p.m. A resident of Pea Ridge turned in a wallet that she found on Murphy Street. Police attempted to locate Hernan Jhovane Aruajorodriguez, 26, the person listed on the driver's license in the wallet, without success. The wallet was placed into evidence.