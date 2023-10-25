Pea Ridge Police Department: September monthly report

October 25, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

by Staff Reports

September 2023

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^19^26^194

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^0^2^9

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^12^16^127

Alarm^6^6^51

Vicious animal/bite^1^1^19

Animal call^44^25^317

Assault/battery^2^1^19

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^6^1^19

Breaking or entering^0^2^10

Burglary^4^5^27

Business check^0^0^8

Civil call^5^19^86

Code enforcement^23^20^256

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^7

Criminal mischief^2^0^24

Death investigation^0^0^1

Disturbance^21^11^138

Emergency message^0^1^1

Environmental^0^0^1

Extra patrol^899^635^5,482

Follow up^35^26^308

Fraud/forgery^7^3^45

Gun shots^1^0^7

Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^50^48^442

Investigation^2^1^19

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^1

Lost/found property^6^5^30

Missing person adult^1^1^5

Missing person juvenile^3^2^36

Motorist assist^5^7^52

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^2^1^8

MVC wo/injury^18^20^137

Narcotics investigation^2^2^8

Noise complaint^9^4^44

Other^2^7^62

Overdose^1^0^9

Prowler^1^1^6

Public assist^12^10^75

Pursuit^0^0^2

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0

Reckless driver^18^15^162

Residential structure fire^0^2^17

Road hazard^5^8^41

Sex offender investigation^0^2^18

Stolen vehicle^1^0^3

Suspicious circumstance^31^15^195

Theft^5^12^44

Threats^4^12^69

Traffic stop^443^563^3,923

Trespassing^1^4^30

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^1^6

Unlock^0^7^49

Warrant service/felony^3^3^1+

Warrant service/misdemeanor^53^55^485

Welfare check^22^20^173

Total^1,787^1,628^11,698

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^17^157

Warnings-^4^14

Warrant arrests-^53^485

City ordinance-^9^38

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^53^510

Warnings-^380^3,349

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^10^64

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^3^30

Warrant arrests-32^19

Agency Assists^11^103

New Cases^121^1,014

Traffic Stops^443^3,923

Total Mileage^10,204^142,028