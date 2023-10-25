Pea Ridge Police Department: September monthly report

September 2023
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^19^26^194
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^0^2^9
Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^12^16^127
Alarm^6^6^51
Vicious animal/bite^1^1^19
Animal call^44^25^317
Assault/battery^2^1^19
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^6^1^19
Breaking or entering^0^2^10
Burglary^4^5^27
Business check^0^0^8
Civil call^5^19^86
Code enforcement^23^20^256
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^7
Criminal mischief^2^0^24
Death investigation^0^0^1
Disturbance^21^11^138
Emergency message^0^1^1
Environmental^0^0^1
Extra patrol^899^635^5,482
Follow up^35^26^308
Fraud/forgery^7^3^45
Gun shots^1^0^7
Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^50^48^442
Investigation^2^1^19
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^1
Lost/found property^6^5^30
Missing person adult^1^1^5
Missing person juvenile^3^2^36
Motorist assist^5^7^52
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^2^1^8
MVC wo/injury^18^20^137
Narcotics investigation^2^2^8
Noise complaint^9^4^44
Other^2^7^62
Overdose^1^0^9
Prowler^1^1^6
Public assist^12^10^75
Pursuit^0^0^2
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0
Reckless driver^18^15^162
Residential structure fire^0^2^17
Road hazard^5^8^41
Sex offender investigation^0^2^18
Stolen vehicle^1^0^3
Suspicious circumstance^31^15^195
Theft^5^12^44
Threats^4^12^69
Traffic stop^443^563^3,923
Trespassing^1^4^30
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^1^6
Unlock^0^7^49
Warrant service/felony^3^3^1+
Warrant service/misdemeanor^53^55^485
Welfare check^22^20^173
Total^1,787^1,628^11,698
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^17^157
Warnings-^4^14
Warrant arrests-^53^485
City ordinance-^9^38
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^53^510
Warnings-^380^3,349
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^10^64
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^3^30
Warrant arrests-32^19
Agency Assists^11^103
New Cases^121^1,014
Traffic Stops^443^3,923
Total Mileage^10,204^142,028