Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept.

Report dated Oct. 10, 2023

Richardson, Michelle Rene, 52, Fraudulent Application / Register vehicle / Title, Guilty, Guilty; Fail to Register or Transfer over 30 days, Guilty, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Andrews, Joseph Charles, 27, Illegal Dumping/ Littering, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Eversole, Faith Michelle, 48, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service

Adams, Dalton Ledoux, 22, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty

Graham, Gabrielle Alexis, 27, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Prince, Seth Scott, 24, Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Wilkerson, Troy Chad, 36, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service

Ervin, Ariel N., 32, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Chasten, David Paul, 32, Contempt Of Court, Guilty, Guilty

Gonzalez, Amanda Gabriela, 33, Littering, Guilty Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Curnett, Edward Shane, 43, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty

McGarrah, Autumn, 20, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete DDC, Guilty, Guilty

Callison, Samuel D., 27, Fail to Register or Transfer over 30 days, Guilty, Guilty; Improper Display of License Plate,, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Santos Ojeda, Angel David, 44, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty

Wright, Landon L., 21, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, No Contest, Guilty

Burks Reed, Tamikka B, 35, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., No Contest, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Edmond, Gabrielle S., 32, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty

Rogriguez Araujo, Miguel, 39, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty, Guilty

Medina, Marcus M., 43, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Fino, Brian John, 50, Harassing Communications, Guilty, Guilty

Northern, Ashley N., 36, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, No Contest, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Dixon, James C., 58, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete DASEP, Nol Prossed

Burks Reed, Tamikka B., 35, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Rogriguez Araujo, Miguel, 39, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Wright, Landon L., 21, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, No Contest, Guilty

Wyman, Traci A., 45, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty

Brooks, Isaiah E., 29, Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Barroso Araujo, Gerardo, 38, Speeding, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Ervin, Ariel N., 32, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Santos Ojeda, Angel David, 44, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Fajardo Echeverria, Sergio Dani, 49, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty

Marquez Perez, Alondra Lizbeth, 25, No or Expired D.L.; Speeding

Samples, Amanda Diane, 43, Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Nol Prossed

Krannichfeld, Shay Lee R, 24, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, No Contest, Guilty

Pitts, Thomas D., 25, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilt,y Guilty

Wright, Landon L., 21, Violation Business Lic/Door to Door Sales, No Contest, Guilty; Violation Business Lic/Door to Door Sales, No Contest, Guilty

Williams, Tyler A., 25, Violation Business Lic/Door to Door Sales, No Contest, Guilty

Shtunyuk, Julia L., 29, Use of wireless telephone when driving, Guilty, Guilty

Guyll, Ethan E., 20, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139

Savage, Kayla E., 27, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty, Guilty; Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty, Guilty

Sanchez, Lounae Lavell, 25, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty; No or Expired D.L., Guilty, Guilty

Trahan, Robert T., 51, Speeding

Moreno Luna, Jose De Jesus, 39, Driving With No Vehicle or Trailer Tags; No or Expired D.L.; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

Reyes, Neptali, 37, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local

Brixey, Stephen S, 66, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139

Carden, James G., 47, Speeding

Sanford, Quendarius Tarun, 25, Speeding, Guilty, Guilty

Franklin, Noah David, 31, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty, Guilty

Jones, Tammy J., 47, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Ganac, Christian S., 31, Speeding, No Contest, Guilty

Bilderback, Zachary K., 30, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, No Contest, Guilty; Possession Cont. Substance, No Contest, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, No Contest, Guilty

McDaniel, Blake L., 23, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, No Contest, Guilty

Olguin, Fernando Manuel, 40, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Race, Kati Marie, 30, Passing Stopped School Bus, No Contest, Guilty

Vazquez Islas, Jorge, 20, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Fox, Kylee Kathleen, 21, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty; Passing Stopped School Bus, No Contest, Guilty

Westgerdes, Falicia, 33, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Ayala, Jamie David, 19, No or Expired D.L., Bond Forfeit

Fisher, Melinda S., 55, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Espinal Montero, Francis Adalbe, 19, No or Expired D.L., Guilty, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Stites, Joshua Brec Allen, 32, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Herring, Sheldon, 33, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Medina, Marcus M., 43, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Richardson, Michelle Rene, 52, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Julius, Tuesday A., 35, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Espinal Montero, Francis Adalbe, 19, Fail to Register or Transfer over 30 days, Guilty, Guilty; No or Expired D.L., Guilty, Guilty

Espinal Montero, Francis Adalbe, 19, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Aldaba, J. Guadalupe Salas, 38, No or Expired D.L., Bond Forfeit

Duffy, Dakota B., 27, Disorderly Conduct, No Contest, Guilty; Public Intoxication, Guilty, Guilty

Shepherd, Jason W., 37, Fail to Stop at Crosswalk, Guilty, Guilty

Alexander Marquez, Walter, 23, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit; No or Expired D.L., Bond Forfeit

Lubbess, Matthew R., 36, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Bond Forfeit

Kennedy, Robert E., 58, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit

Jones, Claire Maclin, 30, Fail to Stop at Crosswalk, No Contest, Guilty

Rogel, Eduardo C., 27, Speeding, No Contest, Guilty

Solorzano Fernandez, Maria, 22, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Zawko, Zion Thayer Ky, 25, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Santos, Cesar Alberto, 30, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty, Guilty

Fisher, Melinda S., 55, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Bond Forfeit

Lewis, Dakota Z., 18, Speeding, Guilty, Guilty

Wattigney, Emily E., 28, Speeding, No Contest,Guilty