Park and community center proposed

A new city park in the center of town is proposed and work on it may begin within the year. The site is on North Curtis Avenue across the street from the post office on land that is already owned by the city.

A community center is also proposed that will include a basketball court, pickle ball courts, a space for a farmers' market.

Mayor Nathan See is scheduled to present the request for a $500,000 grant in Little Rock this week.

He said he also hopes to seek partnership funds from Walton Foundation and a health and wellness program by Tyson.

"There are other funds we hope to seek," See said.

Plans were revealed for a new community center and park at the Tuesday City Council. The diagrams of the plans are on display at City Hall.

See told city officials he hopes to be able to begin the new facility soon.

"It's a good thing for Pea Ridge for a better quality of life for our citizens," See said. "It's to provide a place to go to -- with something to do for everyone at one location. A community center gives availability of space for events -- reunions, community meetings, election polling place, civic groups, birthday parties.

"It's going to be very, very utilized where we can have everybody have ownership of it," he said.

The area for the dog park has been fenced and work will continue next spring.

A public hearing for park and recreation needs was held at the beginning of the June City Council meeting.

The public hearing was required as part of the process of applying for the state grant. The cost for the all-inclusive playground is estimated form $150,000 to $200,000, according to See.

The resolution approving the city to apply for a State Parks and Tourism grant was approved. It states that in order to obtain the necessary funds to develop and/or improve the site, it is necessary to obtain an Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

According to the resolution, grantee and grantor enter into a binding agreement which obligates both parties "to policies and procedures contained within the Outdoor Recreation Matching Grand Application Guide." Those regulations include the property being available to the public, all present and future overhead utility lines within project boundary be placed underground, and the project area be kept clean, maintained and operated in a safe and healthful manner.

The park plans include, in addition to the all-inclusive playground, event space for a farmers market, concerts and movie night; general playground; dog park; walking trails; restroom facilities; and parking along Carr Street (the west side of the property).

"Long-term, we'd like to get this trail to connect to Baker-Hayes Park," See said.

See said once the grant is approved, the city will begin building the parking lot.

"After that, I think we'll keep going," he said, adding that he plans to apply for more grants and the city may create a Parks Department as some grants are not available unless a city has a Parks Department.

"It will create jobs -- we'll be able to hire juniors and seniors from high school to help run it. It will be able to cultivate leadership in them," See said.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mayor Nathan See explains plans for a new community center and city park to visitors to the Tuesday, Oct. 17, City Council meeting.

