Feeding children is a high priority

The Blackhawk Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month for members of the community, according to director Laura Jones. It's open from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month for families of students in the district.

She said there are private openings for students and staff as well as openings during parent-teacher conferences and other times when there is a need.

"We're working on it being student run," Jones said, adding that a special ed student works with a job coach and loves working in the pantry.

"We want to partner with the Red Apron group ... we're trying to think outside the box," she said.

One of the grants funding the pantry is from the United Way. First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, is also a donor.

She said the previous schedule of being open on every Thursday resulted in times when the pantry couldn't be fully stocked and also, she said there were times when the family members of students couldn't get to the pantry during the day.

Last year, different campuses did huge drives for snacks, hygiene and cleaning products, Jones said.

"I know so many families contributed to the drives but also the kids were so excited to donate their items. The amount that was brought in with the drives was amazing," she said. "You know Pea Ridge always shows out with giving!"

"Now that we're only open once a month, we allow them to take more than we did when open every week," Jones said.

Communication interns from the high school help work in the pantry.

The pantry is run by Bright Futures of Pea Ridge Schools.

Jones said originally the plan was for a smaller pantry, but the need demanded a larger facility.

School superintendent Keith Martin said he is amazed at the amount of "food insecurity" in the area and he wants to provide for the children in the area.

"I never want to think of those children struggling at home without food," Jones said. "I feel like basic needs should be taken care of. I don't ever want to see a family that's struggling with that when we can easily step in and help with that.

"I think about kids that go home and don't have a snack. That just breaks my heart," she said. "I love to see kids taken care of."