Community Calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 25

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Friday, Oct. 27

6-8 p.m. Costumes, Candy & Cops Carnival, Food, games, fun, trunk or treat by Benton County Sheriff's Office, Benton County Fairground, 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville. Admission: One dry/non-perishable food item (toilet paper, Kleenex, juice boxes, snacks, ramen noodles, cereals, canned corn, etc.)

Saturday, Oct. 28

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

5-7 p.m. Trunk or Treat, bring your best costume and treat bucket and enjoy the fun. Pea Ridge Church of Christ, 932 N. Curtis Ave.6-8 p.m. Fall Festival, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge. The free event includes pony rides, hayride, trunk or treat, face painting, games, fun and fellowship. For more information call 479-451-8192.

Sunday, Oct. 29

2-4 p.m. Fall Fest, free community event, inflatables, class carnival style games, popcorn, cotton candy and more treats, Discover Church, 577 Weston St.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

5:30 p.m. Shine Your Light, free event, food, inflatables, games, petting zoo, touch a truck, The Ridge Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.

6 p.m. Costumes & Cops Parking Lot Drive-Thru event, drive through with your children and get candy from the officers and their families, Pea Ridge Police Dept., 187 Slack St.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge